Insider Selling: Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CFO Sells 2,589 Shares of Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $13,229.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,449.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 168,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by $6.50. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 110.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDIG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.