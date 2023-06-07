Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells 6,485 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,857,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $110.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

