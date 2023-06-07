Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,513,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,991,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,178,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $268,487.55.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $394,386.30.

Shares of VTYX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 509,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,035. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTYX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. FMR LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,854 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,135,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

