Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Insperity worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Insperity by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,134. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.74 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

