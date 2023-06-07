Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells $268,631.72 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,959 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $268,631.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28.

On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

Intapp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 355,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,974. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

