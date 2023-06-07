Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 7,160 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

