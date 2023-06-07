Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,775,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 593,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 563,308 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

