Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 7,091 Shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBHD. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000.

Shares of BATS IBHD opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

