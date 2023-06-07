Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

