Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 324,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after buying an additional 281,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,338,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,565,000 after purchasing an additional 244,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

