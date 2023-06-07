Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 44,062 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 72,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $842,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

