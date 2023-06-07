Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 196 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

