Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 654,485 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,125,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,425,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

