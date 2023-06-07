Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.92 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $25.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00016293 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00054264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,965,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,493,437 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

