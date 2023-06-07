Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $20.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00015992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00053418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00036392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,966,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,492,492 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.