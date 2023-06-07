Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $3,207,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.31. 139,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $318.92. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

