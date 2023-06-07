Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $326.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $315.72 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $318.92. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

