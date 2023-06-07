Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Featured Articles

