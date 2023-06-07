Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,031,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $218,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,218,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 881,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 396,300 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 490,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 115,643 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,571. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

