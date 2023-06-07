Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 0.5% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.07. 667,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.26. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $147.05.

