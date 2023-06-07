Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 318.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.20. The stock has a market cap of $375.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.