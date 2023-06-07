Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 6th (FIZZ, HCM, HLF, LANC, LOW, MCO, MUX, NOMD, NVCR, PFIS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 6th:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get National Beverage Corp alerts:

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.