Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June 6th (FIZZ, HCM, HLF, LANC, LOW, MCO, MUX, NOMD, NVCR, PFIS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 6th:
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.