Investment (LON:INV) Sets New 12-Month High at $340.00

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.23), with a volume of 2026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.10).

Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 297.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6,600.00 and a beta of 0.30.

About Investment

(Get Rating)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Miton Asset Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.