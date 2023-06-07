Investors Purchase High Volume of Kinross Gold Call Options (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 100,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the average volume of 14,424 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGC. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 761.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 8,561,904 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,051 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KGC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 3,624,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,231,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

