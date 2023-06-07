iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declares Dividend of $0.53

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5273 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AIA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. 309,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,249. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

