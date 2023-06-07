iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 17.92% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $358,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 59,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

