iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 96,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 181,279 shares.The stock last traded at $35.02 and had previously closed at $35.01.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.