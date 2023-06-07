iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380,188 shares. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

