iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Gap Down to $52.70

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.70, but opened at $51.58. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF shares last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 100,483 shares trading hands.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.