iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Smith Moore & CO.’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after acquiring an additional 92,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.19.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

