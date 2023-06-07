iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Declares $0.22 Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2197 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 307,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,861. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 169,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

