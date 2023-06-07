iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Announces Dividend of $0.28

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2769 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 378,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,367. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

