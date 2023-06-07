iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Plans Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:DMXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874. The stock has a market cap of $436.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

