iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2427 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.