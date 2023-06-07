iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Gap Down to $73.32

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.32, but opened at $71.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF shares last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 21,882 shares.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

