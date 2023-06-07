iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:ESGU)

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2981 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 515,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,147. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 501.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 199,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,343,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.