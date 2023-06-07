iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Plans $0.23 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2297 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

