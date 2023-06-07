iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 487.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,914 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 517,992 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 508,490 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 1,080,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

