iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Announces $0.68 Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6754 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.55. 344,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 881,919 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,137,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

