iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Plans Dividend of $1.34

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.3364 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of WOOD stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. 15,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690. The company has a market cap of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

