iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Trimmed by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,859 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ASB Consultores LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.95. 3,988,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,731. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

