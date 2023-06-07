iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Declares Dividend of $0.80

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7978 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,177. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

