iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3966 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

AAXJ stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The company had a trading volume of 318,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,475. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.09. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.39 and a twelve month high of $73.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,398 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

