iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.35

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 351388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $577.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

