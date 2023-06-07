iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Announces Dividend of $0.31

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3143 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EEMA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $572.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $71.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

