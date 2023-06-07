iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMAGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3143 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EEMA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $572.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $71.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.