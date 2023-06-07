iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:EMXC)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,939. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 91,861 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.