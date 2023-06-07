iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Down to $19.42

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $18.69. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 19,056 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,707,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

