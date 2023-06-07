iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.25

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 1953172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 138.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

