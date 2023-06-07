iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:EWJV)

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3927 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

EWJV stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 166,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 31,584.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 169,610 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

