iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Bought by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Poland ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.79% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 270.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 183,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPOL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 188,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

